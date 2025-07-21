Police teams continue to search for missing woman

Searches are continuing at a lake as part of an investigation into a missing woman.

Rachel Booth, 38, from Barnton, near Northwich in Cheshire, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The mother-of-three was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store.

She is believed to have travelled to the Oakmere area of Delamere.

On Monday morning, two underwater search units were seen arriving at the Delamere Lake holiday park, next to Wild Shore Delamere water park.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on Saturday after last being seen in the Barnton area of Northwich (Cheshire Police/PA)

An incident command unit and a police dogs vehicle also arrived at the scene.

The entrance to Wild Shore was cordoned off and police tape was across a road in the holiday park leading to the lake area.

An officer stood at the road and cones blocking the route off were moved to allow police vehicles through.

A statement on the Wild Shore website said it would remain closed until further notice due to “ongoing police investigations”.

The statement said: “The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore – however, we wish to help as much as possible.”

Ms Booth is described as 5ft 9in, of slim build with blonde hair, and is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.

On Sunday, Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “We are currently following a number of inquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“As part of our investigation, our officers and partner agencies, including the Underwater Search Team and Cheshire Search and Rescue, are conducting inquiries in the Oakmere and surrounding areas where it is believed Rachel travelled to, and we would like to thank local businesses for their patience and understanding while these are currently ongoing.

“Investigators are following all lines of inquiry and anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with Cheshire Police by calling 101 or on the force’s website quoting IML-2136439.