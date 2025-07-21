Ofwat scrapped to end water regulation that ‘failed customers and environment’

Ofwat will be abolished as part of an overhaul of a “broken” water regulation system that failed customers and the environment, the Government has confirmed.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed made the announcement in response to an independent review by Sir Jon Cunliffe commissioned by the Government to answer public fury over pollution in rivers, lakes and seas, soaring bills, shareholder pay outs and bosses’ bonuses.

Mr Reed said the move to create a single “powerful” regulator taking in the functions of four existing bodies with overlapping functions would curb pollution and “prevent the abuses of the past for customers”.

He said it would ensure “British families are never again hit by the shocking bill hikes we saw last year”, and committed to cut water companies’ sewage pollution in half within five years.