Officials urge those who left school without lifesaving vaccine to get protected

Health officials have urged hundreds of thousands of people to get a vaccine that protects against certain cancers.

It comes amid warnings that more than 418,000 children have left school with no protection against human papillomavirus (HPV) in the last three years.

The HPV vaccine is offered to boys and girls when they are in Year 8 and is key to wiping out cervical cancer in the UK.

Around 13 high-risk types of HPV are known to cause 99.7% of cervical cancers.

The jab also protects against genital warts and head and neck cancers, such as those in the mouth or throat.

Now, GP practices in England will invite 16 to 25-year-olds to have the vaccine if records show they did not have it in school.

According to NHS England, more than 418,000 children left school without having the jab in the last three years, with concerns there are many more people aged 16 to 25 who are not protected.

Dr Amanda Doyle, national director of primary care and community services, said: “This vaccine is hugely important in our fight to eradicate cervical cancer but it isn’t just for girls and women – it’s also vital for boys and men to get vaccinated to protect themselves against cancers of the mouth, throat or genitals, while preventing spreading the HPV infection to sexual partners who could then develop cervical cancer.

“Too many lives are lost to cervical cancer so the hard work of NHS staff across the country in vaccinating and screening as many people as possible will help us to meet our ambition of wiping out this disease.

“Encouraging progress has been made recently in increasing uptake but we know there is much more to do.

“So if you’re eligible for a HPV vaccination or are the parent of a child who is eligible, but didn’t get the vaccine at school when they had the chance, I would urge you to come forward when your GP contacts you.

“Only a single dose is required and it could save you or your child’s life.”

Data shows that in the 2023/24 academic year, some 76.7% of girls and 71.2% of boys aged 14 to 15 were vaccinated against HPV by Year 10.

Uptake in Year 8 increased to 72.9% among girls and 67.7% among boys, from 71.3% and 65.2% respectively a year earlier.

The health service will aim to boost uptake among girls to 90% as part of plans to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.

It will also aim to increase the number of women attending cervical cancer screening appointments.

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said the vaccine “is our most powerful tool in our fight to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040” but said there is a “long way to go”.

“Thousands of young people are still unvaccinated and vulnerable to this disease – which is so easily prevented,” she added.

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned young women in some parts of England are at greater risk of cervical cancer because not enough children are getting the jab.

Analysis by the agency showed inequalities in vaccine uptake in some regions – by Year 10, HPV coverage in girls was lowest in London (64.9%) and highest in the South East (82.7%).

Among boys, it was also lowest in London (58.9%) and highest in the South East (77.3%).

Meanwhile, at local authority level, Year 10 vaccination levels in girls ranged from 38.7% (Lambeth in London) to 97.6% (Northumberland).

Among boys, it ranged from 28.2% (Lambeth in London) to 92.2% (West Berkshire).

Dr Sharif Ismail, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “We know that uptake of the HPV vaccination in young people has fallen significantly since the pandemic, leaving many, many thousands across the country at greater risk of HPV-related cancers.

“This is a real concern as each HPV vaccine, now just a single dose offered in schools, gives a young person good protection against the devastating impact of these cancers, which includes cervical, genital, mouth and throat cancers.

“This new catch-up campaign is a really important opportunity for us to make sure that no teenage girl or boy, young woman or man is denied that protection.”