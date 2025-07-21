Man found guilty of murdering two men whose remains were found in suitcases

A man has been found guilty of murdering two men and dumping their remains in suitcases near Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 35, killed civil partners Albert Alfonso, 62, and Paul Longworth, 71, on July 8 last year in their flat in Scotts Road, Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Mosquera, who was also staying with the couple, “decapitated and dismembered” them, froze parts of their remains and brought the rest in suitcases to Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol, according to the prosecution.

He is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Mr Alfonso, who suffered injuries to his torso, face and neck, while Mr Longworth was attacked with a hammer to the back of his head and his skull shattered, jurors at Woolwich Crown Court heard.

Paul Longworth, left, and Albert Alfonso, right, were killed by Yostin Andres Mosquera (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Alfonso enjoyed “extreme sex” and Mosquera, a Colombian national whom he met online years earlier, was part of that world, jurors heard.

Mr Alfonso was stabbed to death during a filmed session, with footage shown in court recording Mosquera singing and dancing in the aftermath of the attack.

Mosquera’s plan was to hurl the suitcases over the bridge to dispose of the remains after the “calculated” and “premeditated” killings, prosecutor Deanna Heer KC said.

Mosquera admitted killing Mr Alfonso but claimed it was manslaughter by reason of loss of control.

He pleaded not guilty to murdering both men and insisted Mr Alfonso killed Mr Longworth.

It took a jury five hours and three minutes to unanimously find Mosquera guilty.

He had told the jury he feared for his own life and believed he was about to be killed when he stabbed Mr Alfonso.

Forensic officers at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, after human remains were found in two suitcases near the Clifton Suspension Bridge in Bristol (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The defendant claimed that he thought Mr Alfonso would do to him what he claims he had already done to Mr Longworth, he felt “intimidated” and threats had been made to his family in Colombia.

Mosquera’s actions after stabbing Mr Alfonso, including singing and dancing, could have been an outburst as he had been overwhelmed by all that had happened to him, his defence counsel suggested.

The judge, Mr Justice Bennathan KC, said he would sentence Mosquera on October 24.

He said: “I am not going to pass sentence on you today although the only one I can pass on you is one of life imprisonment.

“I am going to order a psychiatric report on you. It is in your interests to cooperate with the psychiatrist so that I can decide the minimum term you are going to serve.”

The judge also turned to the jury and said: “I want a psychiatric report on this man. I want to know if there is anything in this case going on that we do not know about.”

He also thanked them personally, saying: “We put serious demands on jurors, in this case more than most.

“It went on much longer than the two weeks you were expecting. In this case you have had to look at a very tough video.

“They were terrible brutal events and to read about it is a dreadful thing but to see it is really shocking. If you do want to seek help then speak to the court staff – above all, thank you.”