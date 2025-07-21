Major incident declared and 15 people taken to hospital after Eccles bus crash

A major incident was declared and 15 people taken to hospital after a bus crashed into a bridge in Greater Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles just after 3pm on Monday.

A major incident was declared by North West Ambulance Service shortly after the call, with 15 people taken to hospital.

The major incident status was stood down at 4.22pm, the ambulance service said.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “At 15.06 North West Ambulance Service received a call in relation to a bus collision on Barton Lane, Eccles, and declared a major incident shortly afterwards.

“The trust dispatched a number of resources, including 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics, our Hazard Area Response Team (Hart) and colleagues from North West Air Ambulance. The first resource arrived on time at 15.10.

“NWAS treated 15 patients who were all taken to Salford Royal or Manchester Royal Infirmary hospitals.

“At 16.22 NWAS stood down from major incident status but continues to remain on scene.

“The area is very busy, with road closures in place; please follow @GMPSalford for the latest traffic updates.”

Salford Police posted on X saying: “#INCIDENT | We are currently responding to a collision between a bus and a bridge at the junction of Barton Road and Trafford Road in Eccles.

“Emergency services are currently on scene as part of the ongoing work.

“Please avoid the area as road closures are currently in place.”