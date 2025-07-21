Largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion to go on show

The largest ever exhibition of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion is to be staged at Buckingham Palace to mark the centenary of the late monarch’s birth.

Some 200 items, more than half on public display for the first time, will chart the story of the nation’s longest reigning sovereign through outfits worn during all 10 decades of her life.

The Queen’s clothing, from birth to adulthood, from princess to queen, and from off-duty style to diplomatic dressing for the global stage will be explored at The King’s Gallery in 2026 – the year she would have turned 100.

Princess Elizabeth of York as a bridesmaid in 1934 (Elliott & Fry/Royal CollectionEnterprises Limited 2025/Royal Collection Trust/PA)

Among the key pieces in the most comprehensive exhibition of the late Queen’s fashion ever to be mounted will be a silver lame and tulle bridesmaid dress worn by Princess Elizabeth when she was eight-years-old, a trio of floaty, vibrantly printed Ian Thomas evening dresses from the 1970s, and the Queen’s famous Sir Norman Hartnell wedding and coronation gowns.

The exhibition will delve into Elizabeth II’s use of diplomatically significant emblems and colours in her overseas tour wardrobes, including a white Hartnell gown designed for a 1961 State Banquet in Karachi, which incorporated Pakistan’s national colours through a dramatic emerald-green pleat cascading down the back.

Alongside clothing, jewellery, hats, shoes and accessories, visitors will see never-before-seen design sketches, fabric samples and handwritten correspondence revealing the behind-the-scenes process of dressing one of the most famous women in the world.

Ian Thomas’s evening gowns (Jon Stokes/Royal Collection Enterprises Ltd/PA)

The Queen’s fashion archive is considered one of the largest and most important surviving collections of 20th-century British fashion and now forms part of the Royal Collection.

The exhibition will also shed new light on the late Queen’s close involvement in the creation of her wardrobe.

Caroline de Guitaut, exhibition curator and Surveyor of The King’s Works of Art who has written an accompanying book, Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion and Style, said: “Over the course of Queen Elizabeth II’s remarkably long reign, her distinctive style became instantly recognisable around the world, bolstering the British fashion industry and influencing generations of designers and couturiers.

“Only now, as the late Queen’s fashion archive comes under the care of Royal Collection Trust, can we tell the story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices – from her hands-on role and understanding of the soft power behind her clothing, to the exceptional craftsmanship behind each garment.”

The Hartnell evening gown worn by the Queen to honour the colours of Pakistan’s flag (Royal Collection Enterprises Ltd/PA)

She added: “In the year that she would have turned 100-years-old, this exhibition will be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s uniquely British style and her enduring fashion legacy.”

The bridesmaid dress by Edward Molyneux is one of the earliest surviving pieces of couture from the Queen’s childhood wardrobe and was worn to the wedding of her uncle George, the Duke of Kent to Princess Marina of Greece in 1934.

In the 1940s as British couture rose to prominence, Princess Elizabeth began working with Sir Norman, who became her most influential designer over the next three decades and was chosen to design her wedding dress in 1947 and her Coronation dress in 1953.

The Royal Collection cited eveningwear as a “vital component of the Queen’s wardrobe”, with members of the public able to see “stunning examples that reflect the evolution of fashion trends throughout the Queen’s long reign”.

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on their wedding day (PA)

On show will be crinoline-skirted gowns from the 1950s by Sir Norman and Sir Hardy Amies, as well as outfits by Thomas, who began designing for the Queen in the 1970s and introduced softer silhouettes in chiffon and striking colours to her evening dress, channelling what the Royal Collection described as “relaxed glamour”.

Three of his floor length gowns – in bright orange, sunshine yellow and vivid blue – will be exhibited for the first time.

The Queen’s off duty wardrobe will also be a feature, with visitors able to view impeccably cut riding jackets, tartan skirts and silk headscarves among the never-before-displayed examples of the monarch’s practical everyday style.

The Queen’s Hacking Jacket for off duty riding expeditions by Bernard Weatherill of Savile Row (Jon Stokes/ Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025/PA)

The late Queen, who died in September 2022 at the age of 96, would have celebrated her 100th birthday on April 21 2026.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style is at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace, from spring to autumn 2026.

Dates will be confirmed in due course and tickets will go on sale in November 2025.