Hereditary peers make last-ditch plea to be spared in ‘ruthless purge’ of Lords

Aristocrats sitting in the House of Lords have spoken of the “deep” personal offence they feel at the Government move to boot them out and have pleaded for a late reprieve against “the ruthless and unnecessary purge”.

Hereditary peers complained they were being treated like “discarded rubbish” and questioned what they had done to be “shown the door in such a way”.

They argued sparing existing bloodline members would be “a statesman-like choice” and foster future goodwill.

The House of Lords (Hereditary Peers) Bill, which has already been through the Commons, will abolish the 92 seats reserved for members of the upper chamber who are there by right of birth.

There are currently 86 hereditary peers after the suspension of by-elections pending the legislation, the majority of whom – 44 – are Conservative.

The Bill delivers on a promise in Labour’s election manifesto and has been promoted as the first step in a process of reform.

During its passage through the Lords, peers backed a change proposed by the Tories to block the expulsion of hereditary members already sitting at Westminster.

Instead, the abolition of the by-election system would see their number decline over time as individuals die or retire.

However, the Conservative amendment faces defeat when the Bill returns to the Commons, where the Government has a majority, during so-called “ping-pong”, when legislation is batted between the two Houses until agreement is reached.

Speaking at third reading, Tory shadow leader in the upper chamber Lord True warned: “Without the fullest trust, respect and goodwill between the Government of the day and His Majesty’s Opposition… this House cannot function.

“And the brutal reality is that the full exclusion of over 80 peers does not evidence full respect and cannot be the basis of full goodwill.”

He added: “The Labour Party has won.

“No hereditary peer will ever again take their oath at this despatch box, but I submit it is not necessary on top of that, to wield the brutal axe on our colleagues who sit here now.

“That is what the amendment passed by the House for grandfather rights asked the Government to moderate.

“There is a chance and there is a choice, to temper historic victory with magnanimity in that victory.

“Such a statesman-like choice would benefit this House in keeping members we value, and at the same time, unleash a spirit of goodwill that I believe could carry us all together through the rest of this Parliament.”

Conservative hereditary peer Lord Strathclyde, who previously served as leader of the House, said: “We all accept the mandate that the Government has to end the involvement of the hereditary principle as a route of entry to our House. But I join my colleagues of all benches still wondering why those of us already serving here are due to be flung out.

“What have these sitting parliamentarians done to deserve being shown the door in such a way?”

He added: “It’s never too late to appear gracious and magnanimous… Labour’s victory in abolishing heredity here is real. Need we have such a ruthless and unnecessary purge as well?”

Tory hereditary peer Lord Mancroft argued he and his colleagues were being “thrown out of this House like discarded rubbish”.

He said: “We are now to be treated in a way that no one else in employment or in any workplace in Britain can be treated.

“It is rightly illegal to sack anyone on the basis of their birth except here in the upper House of this mother of parliaments.”

Lord Mancroft added: “It is very personal to each and every one of us to be treated like this by those we considered our friends and colleagues. It is also deeply, deeply offensive, and I would simply like to know why? Is that really too much to ask?”

Responding, the Leader of the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon again highlighted the removal of hereditary peers had been in the Labour Party manifesto.

She said: “Of course this feels personal to those departing hereditary peers. It felt very personal to me when I lost my seat as a Member of Parliament, with far less notice.”

Lady Smith added: “Nothing about the legislation says that we do not value the work of hereditary peers, or that of any other member of the House.

“That has always been the case, but we were quite clear that the hereditary route is not the route into the House that the country or the Labour Party expects.”

Other changes made by the Lords to the Bill, which will be considered by MPs after the summer recess, included a Conservative move to create life peers who do not have to sit at Westminster.

Peers also supported a Tory amendment to abolish unpaid ministers in the upper chamber, amid long-held concerns about Government frontbenchers in the unelected House not being remunerated for their official duties.