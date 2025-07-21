Coroner criticises French probe of cycling crash that killed wine firm boss

A coroner has criticised the French police investigation into the death of the co-founder of a premium wine merchant killed in a collision with a car in a “ghastly” accident while on a cycling holiday.

Philip Tuck, who was a qualified master of wine, was riding in the Burgundy area when the accident happened on July 20 2023.

The 59-year-old, from Old Basing, near Basingstoke, Hampshire, who helped found Hatch Mansfield premium wine merchants, was on the last day of the week-long trip riding with his son Felix and his son’s friend Tom Caine.

The hearing at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Monday was told that the two younger cyclists were riding ahead down the descent into the village of Bouilland when they avoided being hit by the BMW which went on to collide with Mr Tuck, who was riding at a distance behind them.

In a statement read to the hearing, Felix said: “We were just going on a relaxed ride, Dad was happy and enjoying the ride.

“The descent to Bouilland is on a quiet country road, wide enough for two cars, it isn’t particularly technical or steep.

“Tom and I had dropped Dad on the descent as he slowed down and was more cautious with his no-risk mindset.”

Felix said when they realised Mr Tuck had got behind, they turned around and rode back up the hill to find people attempting to help his father with his “smashed up” Pinarello bike at the side of the road.

Coroner Simon Burge said attempts were made to save Mr Tuck’s life by the driver and other members of the public before police and ambulance arrived, but the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner said the driver of the BMW, a French man with his daughter in the rear seat, had stopped at the scene and told police that the first two riders had cut across to the wrong side of the road on the bend.

The driver claimed that the collision happened when he was unable to avoid hitting Mr Tuck who had taken the same approach to the bend.

Mr Burge added that the police determined that the crash was an accident and that the driver would not be prosecuted.

Mr Tuck’s widow, Kate, told the hearing that she was concerned that the driver had provided “inconsistent” statements about the incident, particularly by giving varying estimates of his speed from 50kph (31mph) to 70kph (43mph) in the 80kph (50mph) zone.

She added that photographs of the scene suggested the accident happened before the bend, contradicting the driver’s account.

Mrs Tuck said: “It was a ghastly accident however we look at it and nothing will bring him back, but it’s hugely disappointing if I feel the record states that my husband was riding on the wrong side of the road and there is no independent evidence to corroborate.”

Mr Burge said: “I do not reach any conclusion that Philip, Felix or Tom were riding recklessly.

“I find that all three of you having enjoyed a cycling holiday in France, you were out for a good time, riding at a leisurely pace.”

Criticising the French police investigation, the coroner, who recorded a conclusion of accidental death, said: “Sadly the investigation carried out locally by the gendarmerie was inadequate in my view and leaves many unanswered questions.”

In a tribute to Mr Tuck released after his death, Ascot-based Hatch Mansfield said: “Philip was an immensely kind, loyal and considerate man.”