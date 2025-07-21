Body found in search for missing woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman.

Rachel Booth, 38, from Barnton, near Northwich in Cheshire, was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The mother-of-three was last seen at a garage in Sandiway at 3.50am, where she was captured on CCTV going into the store.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Officers have been searching tirelessly for the 38-year-old since her disappearance.

“Following extensive appeals and searches in the area, officers have now sadly recovered a body in a lake in Oakmere.

“Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of Rachel. Her family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.”

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the spokesman said.

Police searches near Delamere Lake holiday park had been under way since the weekend.

Detectives said they were conducting inquiries in the area as they believed she had travelled there.

On Monday morning, two underwater search units were seen arriving in the area, next to Wild Shore Delamere water park.

An incident command unit and a police dogs vehicle were also at the scene.

Police remained in the area after the news that a body had been found was announced, with roads to the lake cordoned off.