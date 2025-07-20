Three women charged under terror law after van driven into defence factory fence

Three women have been charged under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into the fence of a defence factory in Edinburgh.

The incident happened at the Leonardo facility in Crewe Road North on Tuesday.

Police said on Sunday that three women, aged 31, 34 and 42, who had earlier been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 had now been charged.

They were due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said their counter-terrorism unit was leading the investigation and enquiries were ongoing.

The force also issued an appeal for information to trace the movements of two vehicles.

One was a blue Ford Transit van which was seen around Gorgie Road on Monday and Tuesday prior to the incident.

The other was a white Honda CR-Z which was found in a car park on Gorgie Road after the incident.

Police have asked anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 0416 of July 15.

Following the incident on Tuesday, a group called Shut Down Leonardo said the factory made laser targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets.

Leonardo has said it does not supply equipment directly to Israel and that its main customer is the UK Armed Forces.