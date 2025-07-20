Risk of flash flooding as storms could bring half a month’s rainfall on Monday

Parts of the country could see half a month’s rainfall on Monday as forecasters warn summer storms could bring flash flooding.

Heavy, thundery downpours are forecast to hit parts of the UK, with an amber weather warning for rain in place until 8am on Monday for the east of Northern Ireland.

Simon Partridge, a forecaster at the Met Office, said: “It looks like Northern Ireland is the place where we could see the most rainfall and certainly the most impactful rainfall.

“They could see 50 to 75mm of rain within 12 to 18 hours.”

The country records an average of 89mm of rain in July, meaning more than half a month’s rainfall could hit Northern Ireland in less than a day.

Forecasters have warned of a risk of flash flooding in County Antrim, Armagh and Down as the heavy showers are set to batter the country overnight into Monday morning.

Meanwhile, parts of England and Scotland could see 20-40mm of rain in just two hours on Monday.

From 3am until 9pm on Monday, the south and east of England are covered by a yellow thunderstorm warning.

By 11am the same warning will be in place for the Midlands, northern England and Scotland.

More than 20 flood alerts remain active in England and Scotland and where there is flooding or lightning the Met Office has warned of a chance of delays and some cancellations to trains and buses.

There is also a small chance of power cuts and of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

“We could see some locally heavy downpours, 20 to 40mm of rain is possible in a couple of hours,” Mr Partridge said.

“That is potentially up to around half a month’s worth of rain in a couple of hours in some places.

“You will see quite a lot of water on the roads and difficult driving conditions.

“Hopefully nothing more significant than that, it certainly won’t be an issue for any of the rivers because they are quite low.”

Low pressure and humid, moist air across the country will cause the heavy, thundery showers, but even within the warning areas some places will stay dry, the Met Office said.

“There is a good chance of seeing some lightning and some hail, with some gusty winds as well,” Mr Partridge said.

The rest of the week is set to be changeable, with showers likely on Tuesday and thundery downpours possible in the south-east of England on Wednesday.

Temperatures this week will be around average for the time of year, the national weather service said.

The wet weather comes after a dry and hot spring and three heatwaves so far this summer which left four regions of England in drought.

England recorded its driest March to June period since 1893, according to the Environment Agency, and dry ground can make flooding more likely as it is unable absorb as much water.