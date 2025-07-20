Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Northwich woman

Police are becoming “increasingly concerned” for the welfare of a woman missing in Cheshire.

Rachel Booth, 38, from Northwich, was reported missing on Saturday.

She was in the Barnton area of Northwich before a more recent sighting at around 3.50am around five miles away at the Sandiway garage on the A556 road.

A water park in Delamere, less than two miles away from the petrol station, said it was closed on Sunday due to a police investigation in the surrounding area.

CCTV still of 38-year-old Rachel Booth who was reported missing on Saturday (Cheshire Police/PA)

Ms Booth is described as 5ft 9ins, of a slim build, with blonde hair and is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black top.

Inspector James Wilson said: “We are currently conducting a number of inquiries to trace Rachel and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“Anyone who has seen Rachel since she was reported missing is asked to contact us. The same goes for anyone who has any information on her whereabouts.

“We would also like to appeal directly to Rachel to get in touch to let us know you are OK.”

The Wild Shore Delamere Park watersports centre said in a statement it is closed “due to ongoing police investigations in the surrounding area”.

The statement added: “This incident is unrelated to Wild Shore – however we wish to help as much as possible – so we will be closing the site until further notice.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to get in touch with Cheshire Police by calling 101 or on the force’s website quoting IML-2136439.