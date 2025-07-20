Most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers named

Resorts in Spain and Portugal are the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers this summer, according to a new report.

Malaga and Palma de Mallorca in Spain top the list, followed by Faro in Portugal, research by easyJet Holidays found.

Other popular destinations included Rhodes, Tenerife and Dalaman.

El Duque beach at Costa Adeje in Tenerife (Alamy/PA)

Edinburgh and Belfast were said to be the most popular domestic destinations for people holidaying closer to home or visiting relatives.

The busiest day of the summer for travel will be July 30, easyJet predicted.