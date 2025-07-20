Man charged with violent disorder over clashes outside Epping hotel

A man has been charged with violent disorder and criminal damage following clashes outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening.

Keith Silk, 33, of Torrington Drive, Loughton, was arrested on Saturday, Essex Police said.

The force said on Sunday that the CPS had authorised police to charge Silk with one count of violent disorder and one count of criminal damage.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Essex Police said: “Our investigations into the incidents which followed a peaceful protest in Epping on Thursday evening are continuing at pace and we thank the public for sharing vital information.”

Thursday’s demonstration was the latest in a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.