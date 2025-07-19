Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £8.7m after no weekend winners

Wednesday’s Lottery jackpot will be an estimated £8.7 million after no players won Saturday’s top prize.

The winning Lotto numbers were 05, 07, 25, 29, 40 and 46 while the bonus number was 15.

No players matched all six main numbers meaning the jackpot was missed, but one ticket holder won £1 million by matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus ball.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 09, 12, 13, 19 and 20 – and the Thunderball was 14.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

But nine players matched all five regular numbers, which earned them £5,000 each.