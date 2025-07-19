Third arrest after clashes outside Essex hotel ‘housing asylum seekers’

A third person has been arrested following violent clashes outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening.

A 33-year-old man, from Loughton, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage, Essex Police said.

He is in custody waiting to be questioned.

Dean Walters, 65, of Corner Meadow in Harlow, has been charged with affray and will appear at court in September following a separate protest on Sunday.

Clashes took place between protesters and police outside the hotel (Ben Whitley/PA)

A second man arrested for a breach of a dispersal order has been released on conditional bail.

Thursday’s demonstration was the latest in a series of protests outside the hotel since 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “The events in Epping on Thursday were shocking and have no place in our neighbourhoods.

“We understand the concerns of the local community and support everyone’s right to peaceful protest.

“Unfortunately, across social media we are seeing inflammatory comments which suggest we were supporting and enabling certain protesters.

“This is categorically not true. We police without fear or favour, remaining impartial at all times and have legal responsibilities to ensure peaceful protest is facilitated.

“Officers will act robustly and swiftly towards anyone intent on disrupting the local community’s right to have their voices heard.”