Starmer urged to engage with Scotland over Gaza evacuations

The Prime Minister has been urged to engage with Scotland on evacuating injured children from Gaza who would otherwise be “left to die”.

First Minister John Swinney wrote to Sir Keir Starmer earlier this month, saying Scotland “stands ready” to receive some of the 2,000 children from Gaza injured as a result of the Israeli bombardment of the territory, to be treated in the NHS.

But Mr Swinney claims to have received no response from the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister has not responded to Mr Swinney’s calls, the First Minister said (Frank Augstein/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Swinney said: “It is deeply saddening that so far the UK Government has refused to even enter into a dialogue about medical evacuations for children in Gaza who, without proper medical attention, will be left to die.

“That is the frank reality of life in Gaza under Israeli bombardment and blockade.

“The healthcare system in Gaza is on the brink of total collapse, with surgeons working day and night under artillery fire, with inadequate supplies and often no electricity.

“We know that many hospitals have been targeted and decimated by the IDF (Israel Defence Forces).”

The First Minister added that Scotland is prepared “to do what is required to save the lives of as many of these kids as we can”.

His initial call came after a meeting with children’s charity Unicef, prompting him to declare a “race against time” to help children in need of urgent medical care.

“But we can’t do so without the support of the Labour Government to get the children through the UK visa system and into Scotland,” he said.

“The suffering, torment and killing of the people of Gaza has gone on for far too long.

“I urge the Prime Minister to urgently engage with the Scottish Government on this issue so we can save as many young lives as we can.”

A spokeswoman for the UK Government said: “Since the start of the conflict, UK support has provided essential healthcare to over 430,000 people in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We have helped several children with complex paediatric conditions access privately funded medical care in the UK, supporting an initiative by Project Pure Hope.

“We have been clear the situation in Gaza is intolerable and that there must be an immediate ceasefire.

“We urge Israel to let vital humanitarian aid in and allow Gazans to receive urgent healthcare, including allowing the sick and wounded to temporarily leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment.”