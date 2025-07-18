Veolia takes legal action against Unite

A waste management firm is taking legal action against a leading trade union involved in a long-running dispute over union recognition.

Veolia said it has started legal action against Unite and its general Sharon Graham, claiming defamation.

The company said the move followed months of protests and “smear campaigns” by the union and attempts to harm its business.

Since August 2024, dozens of Unite members based in Sheffield have been on strike in pursuit of union recognition, which Veolia claimed included a campaign of defamation.

The company said Unite’s actions seek to pressure it into breaking an existing union recognition agreement in place at its Sheffield site with the GMB union.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “We do not take this legal action lightly, but we must stand up against Unite’s excessive tactics that are in total contrast to the quality of our industrial relations in the UK.

“Despite working closely with five trade union partners across the UK, including Unite, we find ourselves targeted by this defamatory campaign.

“We will always support good industrial relations but we will not allow anyone to attack our business, our reputation, our colleagues or our partners with baseless accusations.”

Unite has been approached for a comment.