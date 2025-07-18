Starmer holds ‘constructive’ call with Taoiseach on Troubles legacy plans

Sir Keir Starmer stressed the importance of “consensus” in handling the legacy of the Troubles as he spoke to his Irish counterpart on Friday.

In a phone call with Taoiseach Micheal Martin, the Prime Minister had what Downing Street described as a “constructive discussion” on dealing with the legacy of the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the two men had “underscored the importance of a way forward that built consensus”, before turning to economic issues and the UK-EU relationship.

Mr Martin himself echoed Downing Street’s comments, tweeting that he had had a “constructive discussion with British PM Keir Starmer today on a framework for dealing with legacy”.

The call came as Sir Keir faces pressure from some of his own backbenchers over plans to repeal and replace legislation passed by the previous government that halted investigations into all but the most serious allegations involving Troubles-related cases.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act has been criticised by human rights campaigners for granting conditional immunity to suspects.

That provision was ruled incompatible with human rights laws by the Northern Irish courts, prompting Labour to commit to replacing legislation it described as “flawed and failed”.

But that proposal has brought condemnation from former British soldiers who fear it will open the way to vexatious prosecutions and civil claims.

Opponents are also reported to include some Labour MPs, including veterans minister Al Carns.

A former Royal Marine and special forces officer, Mr Carns was reported by The Times to be considering resigning over plans to repeal the Legacy Act.

But earlier in the week, Downing Street said the Government was “working in lockstep” on the issue.

A Ministry of Defence source also played down the prospect of Mr Carns quitting, but told the PA news agency it was a “tricky issue” and “when you are making policy there is always going to be debate internally”.