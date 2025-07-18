Met warns against supporting proscribed groups ahead of London protests

The Metropolitan Police has warned that anyone showing support for proscribed organisations during planned protests in London this weekend could face arrest under terrorism laws.

An increased police presence is expected in Westminster on Saturday when a number of demonstrations are due to take place, including a large-scale march by the Palestine Coalition and a static counter-protest by Stop the Hate.

The Met said it also anticipates further protest activity in support of the recently proscribed group Palestine Action, which is now banned under the Terrorism Act.

Seventy people were arrested at similar demonstrations in Parliament Square over the past two weekends, and the location of any action this Saturday is yet to be confirmed.

A previous pro-Palestine march (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who is leading the policing operation, said officers are experienced in managing events of this nature but warned that those who use the protests as an opportunity to express support for proscribed groups risk serious legal consequences.

“This Saturday’s Palestine Coalition protest is the first large-scale event of its kind since the proscription of Palestine Action and I want to make sure the implications of that change in the law are fully understood,” he said.

“Nobody will be committing an offence by simply supporting the Palestinian cause, taking part in the march or carrying flags, banners or other signs providing they don’t stray into hate speech or other offences.

“However, those who see this as an opportunity to test the limits of the law by expressing support for Palestine Action, whether at a standalone protest or as part of the Palestine Coalition protest, will likely be committing an offence and will very likely be arrested.”

He added: “I would urge those people to consider the seriousness of being arrested under the Terrorism Act and the very real long-term implications – from travel, to employment, to finances – that such an arrest is likely to have for their future.”

Mr Adelekan also said the force is continuing to investigate “offensive chanting” that took place at Glastonbury Festival and has been repeated at recent protests in London.

He said officers would assess chants at Saturday’s protest “based on the specific circumstances” – noting that words shouted generally during the march may not constitute an offence, but could do so if directed at individuals in a way likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

“At previous protests, the area between the main march and any counter protest has seen the most heated exchanges. Officers will be particularly alert to conduct, including chanting, in this area and will be working with stewards to ensure crowds keep moving past this point,” he said.

“Where they become aware of behaviour that crosses the line from protest into criminality they will intervene and take appropriate action.”

He said the best way for protesters to stay within the law is to avoid “threatening, abusive and insulting language” or any support for banned groups.

The Palestine Coalition march will begin at Victoria Embankment and proceed via Westminster Bridge, York Road, Waterloo Bridge, the Strand, and Whitehall, where speeches will be held.