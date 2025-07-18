Five people charged over alleged break-in during Palestine Action protest

Five people have been charged over a break-in at weapons firm Elbit Systems UK during a Palestine Action protest.

The group is accused of forcing their way into Elbit’s South Gloucestershire facility on August 6 last year, causing extensive damage and seriously assaulting staff and two police officers.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East carried out a series of raids on Tuesday before arresting the five suspects.

The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges and said it will submit to the court that the offences were committed with a terrorist connection.

Finn Collins, 20, from Whitstable in Kent; Harland Archer, also 20 and from Whitstable; Salaam Mahmood, 19, from London; Moiz Ibrahim, 27, from London; and Louie Adams, 33, from London, have all been charged with aggravated burglary, criminal damage and violent disorder.

They are due to appear from custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A sixth person, a 66-year-old man from Bristol, was also arrested during Tuesday’s operation – but has since been released without charge.

Ten people were arrested shortly after the incident in August 2024, and a further eight in November.

All 18 were later charged and are awaiting trial.

Elbit Systems UK, which is Israeli-owned, has been repeatedly targeted by Palestine Action over its role in producing military technology.