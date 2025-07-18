Eight officers injured following protest outside alleged asylum seeker hotel

A total of eight officers were injured in “totally unacceptable” clashes between protesters and police outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said those hurt in Thursday’s protest sustained injuries to their hands as well as cuts and grazes.

There have been a number of demonstrations outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, since the force charged 38-year-old asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

At a press conference on Friday, Mr Hooper spoke of two people who have been arrested – one on suspicion of affray following reports of an assault during a protest on Sunday, and the other for failing to comply with dispersal orders.

Mr Hooper said the man accused of affray, 65-year-old Dean Walters, has since been charged and the second suspect remains in custody.

Clashes were also reported on Thursday night which left one officer with a minor injury to their neck and police vehicles damaged.

As part of Sunday’s protests, fireworks were let off and eggs were thrown outside the hotel in Epping, Essex.

Police said a man was arrested following an incident on Tuesday in which the suspect allegedly directed racial abuse at the hotel before causing damage to the property.

During a press conference on Friday, Mr Hooper said: “Eight of my officers, and not only my officers, we were supported by colleagues from other forces as well, were assaulted last night… and that is absolutely, totally unacceptable.

“They come here to do a role to support our communities.

“They’re part of that community and that’s what we won’t tolerate.”

The senior officer added that there were “no reports of anyone actually breaking into the hotel last night”.