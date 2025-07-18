Child who died in school coach crash was 10-year-old boy, police say

The child who died in a school coach crash in Somerset was a 10-year-old boy, police have said.

Six children and three adults remain in hospital after a school bus left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle had been returning to Minehead Middle School from the Exmoor Zoo with 60 to 70 passengers on board when the incident occurred.

A woman looks at floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed on Friday that a 10-year-old boy had died in the crash.

Formal identification has not yet been completed, but specially trained officers are supporting his next of kin.

Two children were taken to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children by air ambulance following the incident, while four other children and three adults remain in hospital in Somerset, a police spokesperson said.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20 feet (six metres) from the roadway, down a steep slope.

Recovery of the vehicle and collision investigation are complex, and police expect the road to remain closed for a considerable time.