Votes at 16 policy ‘hopelessly confused’, claim Conservatives

Ministers have been urged to clarify their “hopelessly confused” position on the age of majority, after they set out plans to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.

Paul Holmes asked in the Commons why the Government plans to lower the voting age while 16 and 17-year-olds are not allowed to buy lottery tickets or alcohol.

He summoned democracy minister Rushanara Ali to the despatch box to take questions about the Government’s plans, which it had originally set out in a written statement.

Conservative shadow housing, communities and local government minister Mr Holmes told MPs: “This strategy has finally revealed their ambition for allowing a 16-year-old to vote in an election but not stand in it, probably because young people are being abandoned in droves by the Labour Party.

“So, why does this Government think a 16-year-old can vote but not be allowed to buy a lottery ticket, an alcoholic drink, marry, or go to war, or even stand in the elections they’re voting in?

“Isn’t the Government’s position on the age of majority just hopelessly confused?”

Responding, Ms Ali said: “This Government was elected on a manifesto that committed to granting 16-year-olds the right to vote and protecting our democracy from foreign money.

“So, can I remind (Mr Holmes) that his party lost the election in the worst general election defeat for decades? It’s no wonder that the party opposite are scared of the electorate.

“The truth is, young people deserve to have stake and to have a say in the future of our democracy. Young people can vote for any party they like, and it speaks volumes that (Mr Holmes) would prefer for them to be silenced.”

Ministers will bring forward a bill before 2029 which will include extending the right to vote to 16 and 17-year olds, and work to create a system of automated voter registration, according to the Government.

Teenagers aged 16 or over can already vote in Holyrood, Senedd and local government elections in Wales and Scotland, but not in UK parliamentary elections.

The Government has also vowed to close “loopholes” which allow foreign donors to give political parties money through UK-based companies.

Ms Ali said the Conservatives “sat in government for 14 years and did nothing to close the gaping loopholes allowing foreign interference and foreign money to enter” the system.

She later set out that the Government would “give courts the powers to increase sentences for those who are hostile to candidates”, and added: “An aggravated factor for intimidatory offence will be introduced allowing courts to pass proper sentences.

The voting age for Scottish and Welsh elections is already 16 (PA)

“We will also remove the requirement to publish addresses of candidates, and we will consult with the Crown Prosecution Service and Sentencing Council and other judicial bodies.”

Mr Holmes had earlier asked why the Government had chosen to announce the changes in writing.

“Instead of the democracy minister using this democratic chamber to announce a new wide-ranging strategy on democracy, the Government chose to announce it to the press in the Monday Number 10 lobby briefing, typical of Government by press release,” he said.

“Why has there been no consultation of political parties to date?”

Liberal Democrat Cabinet Office spokeswoman Sarah Olney said there are “many aspects” of the proposals which her party supports.

She asked: “Will they finally scrap first-past-the-post and introduce fair votes via proportional representation?”

Ms Ali replied: “The Government has no plans to change the electoral system for UK parliamentary and local elections.”

The minister also took a question about banning cryptocurrency donations.

Labour former minister Liam Byrne said: “I welcome the measures to take out dark money from our politics, but they will mean nothing unless we move forward aggressively to ban cryptocurrency donations into British politics.

“They are used for money laundering, they are used to disguise dark money, they have no role in British politics. Will she confirm the elections bill will ban cryptocurrency donations?”

Ms Ali said: “Our reforms on political finance to further strengthen our democracy will apply to all donations, regardless of form, and that includes cryptocurrency.”