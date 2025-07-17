‘Titanic’ flood disrupts Old Bailey courtrooms

The Old Bailey was likened to a scene from the Titanic movie as floodwater was heard cascading and dripping down walls.

Six courtrooms were affected by the floods on Thursday, causing ongoing trials to be disrupted and moved to other areas of the historic building.

One witness said: “It was like the Titanic – you could hear the water lapping in the corridor.”

FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Judges at the Grade II listed Central Criminal Court, in London, hear some of the most serious and complex cases in England and Wales, including murder and terrorism trials.

With foundations dating back to the Roman era, the building is constructed atop the underground River Fleet, a tributary of the Thames.

The Old Bailey, which houses 18 courtrooms, has been affected by floods in the past, as well as plumbing issues dubbed “the Great Stink”.

Last February, around 1,500 people were evacuated from the Old Bailey and surrounding offices after a fire broke out in an electrical substation at the rear of the building.

Multiple explosions were heard and courtrooms were plunged into darkness before fire alarms sounded.