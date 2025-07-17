Shropshire Star
Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff highest paid special adviser

Morgan McSweeney is paid between £155,000 and £159,999, according to data released by the Cabinet Office.

By contributor Caitlin Doherty, Deputy Political Editor
Published
Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff is the highest paid Government special adviser, new figures have indicated.

Morgan McSweeney is paid between £155,000 and £159,999, according to data released by the Cabinet Office on Thursday.

A raft of other senior Number 10 advisers, also known as spads, occupy the next highest pay rung on salaries between £145,000 and £149,999, as well as the Chancellor’s top economic adviser.

National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell is also within the same pay bracket.

Veteran diplomat Mr Powell was appointed as a special adviser in a political capacity last year, a break from the norm which saw previous post-holders taken on as civil servants.

Overall the pay bill for spads in the 2024/25 was £16.7 million, but this included £3.1 million in severance costs, which would have covered outgoing advisers from the previous Conservative government.

The salary bill was £9.5 million, lower than the £10 million spent in the previous year, while national insurance contributions have increased from £1.3 million to £1.6 million over the same period.

According to the Government’s release, as of March 31 there were 130 special advisers across the Government.

Salaries over £76,000 are declared in bands of £5,000.

Mr McSweeney was the only person in the £155,000 to £159,999 band.

