Pensioner faces court after extradition from Bulgaria on sex abuse charges

A pensioner extradited to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria on sex abuse charges has been remanded into custody.

David Wilson, 77, with an address given as Slane Road, Carnlough, appeared before Antrim Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon.

He is facing 18 charges, including of indecent assault and rape in the County Antrim area in the 1970s and 1980s.

Earlier, police said the man was arrested in Bulgaria on June 10 2025 before being returned to Northern Ireland on Thursday.

At court, a police officer said they were opposing bail.

“Mr Wilson was conveyed from London last night into the custody of the PSNI, and then brought before the court today on foot of that warrant,” they said.

A defence lawyer said there would not be an application for bail.

“Obviously he has been arrested in Bulgaria and brought here, he has no access to any family, he has been there for 19 years, no access to any money or anything of that nature,” he said.

Wilson was remanded to custody.

He is next to appear before the court on August 14.