Ofqual data ‘significantly overstated’ number of pupils given extra exam time

The number of pupils in England reported to have been given extra time in their exams was significantly overstated, the exams regulator has admitted.

Ofqual has announced it is withdrawing a decade’s worth of statistics on pupils being granted special access arrangements in their GCSEs, AS and A-level exams after identifying issues with the data.

It comes after data from the exams regulator last year suggested that nearly a third (30.1%) of pupils in England were given 25% extra time to complete their GCSEs, AS and A-level exams in 2023/24.

The original figures, published by Ofqual in November, suggested that 41.8% of all candidates in independent centres – of which the majority are private schools – were granted 25% extra time in their exams in 2023/24, compared with 26.5% in non-selective state schools.

But with just weeks to go until A-level results day, Ofqual has admitted that its published figures led to a “significant overstatement” of access arrangements.

A new analysis from Ofqual suggests that the proportion of students receiving access arrangements is “much more closely aligned” with the proportion of students with special educational needs (Sen) in the school population.

Figures released by the Department for Education (DfE) last month suggest that 14.2% of pupils in England had Sen support in 2024/25.

Ofqual said the “problem” has been with the way the data was recorded and reported rather than how the access arrangements system has been used.

For example it included arrangements for students who did not sit exams that year, and duplicate applications for the same student were not filtered out.

Schools and colleges apply to exam boards for access arrangements to ensure that those students can sit their exams without being unfairly disadvantaged.

Education leaders have suggested that more pupils are seeking support due to a rise in young people with special educational needs and disabilities (Send) and mental health issues since the pandemic.

Requests for 25% extra time in exams is the most common exam board-approved access arrangement for pupils.

Tom Bramley, executive director of research and analysis at Ofqual, said there are no issues with the access arrangements system itself and no student should be affected.

In a blog on Thursday, he said: “The approach to access arrangements remains unchanged.”

Ofqual is withdrawing its official statistics on access arrangements for GCSE, AS and A-levels from 2014 to 2024.

Revised statistics will be published later this year, covering the academic years from 2020/21 onwards, and they will be “official statistics in development”.

Mr Bramley said: “In 2023 we started considering trends in access arrangements data and began research into how the arrangements were used and perceived in the education sector.

“As part of this work we requested more detailed data from exam boards, which we received at the end of 2024.

“We have always recognised that there are limitations to these figures.

“Our analysis has now revealed that they have led to a significant overstatement of approved access arrangements in place for the exam cohort in each year.”

Earlier this year, Ofqual said it would “take action” if it found that the higher proportion of private school pupils being given extra time in exams was due to unfairness.

In February, Sir Ian Bauckham, chief regulator at Ofqual, told Tes magazine that the regulator was doing “extra work” as he was “concerned” by the gap between private school and state school candidates being granted special exam access arrangements.

It came after the Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson asked the exams regulator to look into the access arrangement data.

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council (ISC), said: “Ofqual is supposed to be the trusted source for exam statistics and as a result of these significant errors, independent schools have wrongly seen their results undermined and their integrity questioned.

“We are pleased that the investigation instigated by the DfE will lead to a correction of the record and we hope an apology will be forthcoming.”

Tom Middlehurst, deputy director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “We’re pleased that Ofqual has conducted a thorough review of this data to understand why there have been very significant increases in access arrangements.

“Clearly, having identified issues which indicate that this is in fact overstated in the statistics it is the right thing to do to withdraw and correct the data.

“This will lead to a more accurate understanding of trends around access arrangements.

“It is, however, frustrating that the data was apparently incorrect in the first place.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “While it is regrettable that problems have been identified with these statistics, Ofqual has done the right thing in withdrawing them and working to correct and republish them.

“Having correct datasets on access arrangements is vital to identify trends and changes across the system.

“School leaders have certainly seen more requests for access arrangements in recent years in the aftermath of Covid, increased reports of anxiety and mental ill-health, and significant rises in numbers of children with additional needs.”