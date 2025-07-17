Notting Hill Carnival boss – ‘We can’t ignore impact of knife crime on our event’

The boss of Notting Hill Carnival has said “we can’t ignore the impact of knife crime on our event” as he pledged to work alongside a charity set up by actor Idris Elba.

Matthew Phillip, the chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, said the event is “not the cause” of knife crime, but “can be a part of the solution”, after a number of deaths in recent years.

The carnival has partnered with the actor’s Elba Hope Foundation and its campaign Don’t Stop Your Future (DSYF) to combat knife and violent crime in London communities, ahead of the event, which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend.

It has also secured extra funding from local councils and the mayor of London to improve safety and infrastructure.

Cher Maximen was stabbed in front of her three-year-old daughter during the Notting Hill Carnival (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The carnival has faced criticism in recent years for not tackling violent crime.

It comes after the murders of two people last year, Cher Maximen, who was killed in front of her three-year-old daughter, and chef Mussie Imnetu, who was repeatedly punched and kicked during an altercation.

Takayo Nembhard was stabbed at the age of 21 in 2022.

The carnival says it is often portrayed as the cause of knife crime, which it denies, but says it wants to use its spotlight for positive action.

Concerns over safety at the carnival have also contributed to insecurity about its future, and the festival’s organisers wrote to the Government earlier this year to ask for urgent funding.

Carnival chairman Ian Comfort asked for money to steward the event and address safety concerns, amid ongoing warnings from police that there could be a fatality.

Eventually City Hall, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council and Westminster city council provided money, allowing this year’s event to take place.

Matthew Phillip, the chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival Ltd, said: “We can’t ignore the impact of knife crime on our event.

The adults parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival, in 2024 (Lucy North/PA)

“The tragic deaths of Takayo Nembhard and Cher Maximen broke the hearts of their friends and families as well as our communities and, three years on, the family and friends of Takayo still don’t have justice.

“These young people didn’t lose their lives because of carnival; carnival is not the cause of this crisis, but it can be part of the solution.

“In that spirit, Carnival aligns perfectly with the principles of DSYF.

“Their ongoing work to help disenfranchised young people to make better choices is a productive and sustainable action to a very complex and, ultimately, sad problem.

“They show that there is choice, and we are working with them to amplify this message that we hope will let people know there are other options.

“The Elba Hope Foundation is about creating real pathways for young people, to build confidence, develop skills and find belonging.

“Carnival provides one of the few creative and cultural outlets left for our youth. That’s why we must protect it, invest in it and use its platform to uplift others.”

The carnival will run from August 23 to 25 and features parades, steelpan, costumes, bands, sound systems and stages.

People will be invited to join a 72-second silence at 3pm on Sunday and Monday to honour people who died in the Grenfell Tower fire, and Kelso Cochrane, who was murdered in a racially motivated attack in Notting Hill in 1959.