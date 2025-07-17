M&S says Sparks membership deals ‘fully back online’ after hack

Marks & Spencer has said its membership scheme is “fully back online” after the retailer’s online systems were hit by a damaging cyber attack.

The historic high street firm said its Sparks membership system is now back to normal and shoppers will see a raft of customer rewards and perks return in the coming weeks after efforts to restore online operations.

In April, the company took down part of its IT systems and stopped sales through its website after being targeted by hackers.

M&S said all fashion and home operations are now online again after a cyber attack (Yui Mok/PA)

Customer personal data – which could have included names, email addresses, postal addresses and dates of birth – was taken during the attack.

M&S revealed that the hack was caused by “human error” and would cost it around £300 million.

Last month, it restarted online sales through its website after six weeks and has continued to restore different parts of its operations in recent weeks.

All online fashion and homeware operations are now back online. It is understood M&S expects to restart its outstanding operations – online beauty and click and collect sales – in the coming weeks.

On Thursday, the business said its Sparks membership has now been fully restored and will provide a “range of thank you treats and rewards” to customers.

This will include giving customers rewards across its fashion and home products, and reinstating its coffee stamp scheme, which provides customers with a free coffee to redeem after getting six stamps.

It is also restarting its birthday treats for Sparks members, with M&S set to hand out gifts to those celebrating their birthday this month, as well as belated treats to those who missed out in May and June.

M&S said it will also increase its colleague discount this weekend from 20% to 30% for fashion, home and beauty. It will also extend a 10% discount to contractors for the first time outside of Christmas.

Sharry Cramond, director of loyalty, fashion, home & beauty marketing, said: “Over the last three months, our colleagues have demonstrated real commitment and teamwork.

“At the same time, our customers have shown us fantastic support and loyalty. These extra Sparks rewards are a small gesture to say thank you.”