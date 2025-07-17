Moves to help bus drivers during heatwave

A leading trade union is taking action aimed at helping bus drivers stop work if the weather becomes unbearably hot.

Unite has issued its bus driver members with a letter to show to management when conditions become too hot in drivers’ cabs, informing them that the driver is stopping work for safety reasons.

Overheating bus cabs have become an increasing problem for bus drivers as the UK’s weather becomes more extreme, said the union, adding that many cabs are not air conditioned or have cooling systems that do not work.

People shield from the sun under an umbrella, on the Millennium Bridge in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Drivers have reported temperatures exceeding 40C in some cabs, which Unite says resemble greenhouses.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Bus companies must stop passing the buck and take immediate action to ensure the safety of their drivers and passengers in extreme heat.”

The letter says a driver has stopped work or will not work under section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996.

Unite national officer for passenger transport Wayne King added: “We believe the steps we have taken on this serious health and safety problem creates a safer environment for all concerned; drivers, passenger and members of the public.”