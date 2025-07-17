Major incident declared with people in hospital after school coach crash

A major incident has been declared after a school coach crashed near Minehead, Somerset, and a number of people have been taken to hospital.

The coach was carrying 60-70 passengers and was heading back to a nearby middle school after a day trip.

A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a slope.

The crash happened on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday, police said.

Police near the scene on the A396 (Ben Birchall/PA)

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “We understand the coach was carrying approximately 60-70 people and was heading to Minehead Middle School at the time.

“We can confirm a number of casualties have been conveyed to hospital.

“The large majority of passengers have been taken to a rest centre in Wheddon Cross and we are working with the school to help them return at the earliest opportunity.

“Officers are at the school to help with that process, and we would ask any parents to please head there.”

Minehead Middle School caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term.

Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities following an incident this afternoon to support our pupils, families, and staff at this very difficult time.

“We will update our school community further as soon as more information becomes available, and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we manage this evolving situation with care and sensitivity.”

The A396 remains closed and police asked people to avoid the area.

Peter Prior-Sankey, director of local coach operator Ridlers, said: “We were made aware of an incident involving one of our 70-seater vehicles at about 3.15pm this afternoon, understood to have taken place as a group of school pupils were returning from a day trip.

“We have since been liaising with both the school and the emergency services while we try to understand the extent of the incident.

“Everyone within the Ridlers team is of course deeply concerned and anxious to find out more detail, particularly concerning the welfare of the driver and passengers.

“While we wait for further information from police and other emergency teams, our hearts of course go out to the school pupils and to our driver.

“We will be doing everything possible to understand what has happened.”

A person resident who lives near the crash scene has described the incident as “horrendous”.

The resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “The coach has gone down the slope. It’s pretty steep around here and it’s a big coach.

“There are no barriers along there or anything. We’re used to it, you don’t even notice it.

“I can’t believe it happened quite honestly, it’s the biggest thing I have known to go over the slope.

“It’s horrendous, and I’m just so sorry for all those kids on that coach.”

In a post on X, Rachel Gilmour, MP for Tiverton and Minehead, said: “I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon.

“Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work.

“My thoughts are with all involved in the incident.”

The Transport Secretary said she was being kept updated on the crash.

In a post on X, Heidi Alexander said: “I’m aware of the serious incident involving a bus near Minehead, Somerset.

“My thoughts are with all those involved.

“The emergency services are on scene, and I am receiving regular updates on the situation.”