Little-Pengelly ‘saddened and disappointed’ by cancellation of sport summer camp

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly has expressed her disappointment at the cancellation of a cross-community sports camp.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill also reiterated her dismay after the event planned to take place in Comber was called off after local residents had concerns around the inclusion of the GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association).

North Down Cricket Club had planned the sports summer camp for young people from different backgrounds, including the involvement of 10 different groups, one of which was the East Belfast GAA.

But a local Orange Order lodge said there were concerns among local residents about the “perceived move of the GAA into the local community”.

In a statement on social media, the North Down Cricket Club said it cancelled the event because it felt the spirit of the camp was at risk of being lost.

On Wednesday, Cricket Ireland announced it plans to step in to arrange a similar sports camp at Stormont later this month.

Speaking during a visit to the Open in Portrush on Thursday, Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly both expressed disappointment at what had happened.

Ms Little-Pengelly said “while there are legitimate questions to be asked of the GAA around their lack of inclusion, this is not the time or place”.

“Sport can be a great unifier,” she told the PA news agency.

“It’s been really disappointing, very saddened to see that the club felt that they had to cancel this particular summer camp.

“I’ve reached out, and I’ve been speaking to the North Down Cricket Club.

“Of course, there are legitimate questions to be asked of the GAA around their lack of inclusion and the barriers that many feel to participation, but this is not the time or place. The time and place for that is not a children’s summer camp.

“Cricket has been a great unifier right across all different types of religions, races, politics, we see that play out every single week, and I think it’s really disappointing that these young people won’t get that opportunity to play cricket at that summer camp but I’m continuing to work with the club, and with others, to see what the opportunities may be in the future.”

Ms O’Neill added: “I was so deeply disappointed that anyone thought it was appropriate to advocate that these kids should not be invited along.

“For kids to come together through the medium of sport. It’s just something that should always be a positive experience. So it makes me really sad to actually hear that someone doesn’t want those kids to be invited.

“It’s just totally not acceptable. Young people should play sport together, young people from all different backgrounds should always be encouraged to come together.”

Ms O’Neill added she was “quite dismayed by the fact that somebody thought it was appropriate to actually advocate against that”.