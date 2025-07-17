List of patients waiting longest for hospital treatment, by deprivation area

Here is a full list of the proportion of people waiting more than a year to start hospital treatment in the most and least deprived areas of each region and NHS trust in England.

It is the first time this data has been published.

The figures are for the week ending June 29 2025.

The data is presented in two sections, the first giving the proportions for each region, the second giving the proportions for every NHS trust.

A small number of trusts reported no data.

The regions and trusts are listed alphabetically.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency using data published by NHS England.

The name of the region or trust is followed by the percentage of people waiting more than a year to begin treatment in the most deprived areas, then the percentage for the least deprived areas.

– Regions:

East of England: 4.9% in most deprived areas, 4.0% in least deprived areas

London: 2.4%, 1.8%

Midlands: 3.0%, 2.4%

North East & Yorkshire: 2.1%, 1.9%

North West: 4.0%, 3.7%

South East: 3.4%, 3.1%

South West: 2.1%, 1.7%

– NHS trusts: