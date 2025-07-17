Energy giant SSE sees UK dry spell hit water power generation

SSE has said it produced less energy from its water power stations in recent months as parts of Scotland faced the driest spring in more than 60 years.

The Perth-based energy giant reported a 4% decrease in output in May and June, compared with the same period last year.

This was due to “unfavourable weather conditions” affecting its hydro power stations, which work by harnessing the power of moving water to generate electricity.

SSE’s hydro generation dropped by about 40% in the three months to June, compared with the same period a year ago.

Scotland has experienced a lack of rainfall, with regions in the east seeing the driest spring since 1964, according to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

SSE told investors that the dry conditions offset strong operational availability across its renewable power plants.

Meanwhile, the company welcomed “clarity” from the Government’s decision not to split the country into different energy pricing zones.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband confirmed earlier this month that the UK would retain a single national wholesale price for electricity but reform the current system.

SSE said in a statement to investors that the decision brings “welcome clarity for both investors and consumers whilst sending a strong investment signal that reaffirms the UK as a world-leading renewables market”.

The form said its financial outlook for the year continues to be subject to weather, market conditions and plant availability, with the key winter months still to come.