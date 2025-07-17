Emergency services work to free bus passengers after crash

Emergency services are working to free the occupants of a bus after a crash near Minehead, Somerset, police have said.

The bus was involved in a collision on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, on Thursday.

It is unclear how many people have been injured and how seriously.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Calls came in at about 3pm reporting a bus had left the road near the junction with Ashwell Lane and Steart Lane.

“Most of the passengers have been taken off the bus.

“Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service are working to free the remaining occupants and South Western Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

“We have no confirmed information on the number of casualties or the level of injuries.”

The police spokesperson said the emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for responding to such incidents and asked people to avoid the area.

In a post on X, Rachel Gilmour, the MP for Tiverton and Minehead, said: “I have heard news about a distressing road traffic incident around Wheddon Cross this afternoon.

“Emergency services are present, so please give them space to work.

“My thoughts are with all involved in the incident.”