Detectives seek motive after elderly couple killed in ‘sickening’ arson attack

Detectives are working to find a motive following a “sickening” arson attack which killed a “lovely” couple.

Peter Eric Greener, 77, known as Eric, died on Wednesday night, and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died on Thursday morning following the fire at the house on South John Street in St Helens on Tuesday, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

Detective Superintendent Rachel Wilson said a murder investigation had been launched following the deaths of the couple, who were rescued from the home after emergency services were called at 12.40am on Tuesday.

Ms Wilson said: “The motive will form part of our inquiries.

“It’s in the early stages.

“We are looking through CCTV, you’ll see officers doing house-to-house inquiries, we’re looking for dashcam footage and that will help build a picture of what’s gone on.

“We have got some positive lines of inquiry.”

She said police would be looking at whether it was a targeted attack.

Following a joint investigation with the fire service, police said it was determined that an accelerant was used by a third party to start the fire “maliciously”.

Ms Wilson said the type of accelerant used in the blaze was not yet known and it was too early to say how the fire was started.

She added: “Sheila and Eric had been together for 30 years.

“They’d lived at South John Street for 15 years, and neighbours have described them as a lovely couple, well known in the area.

“So we are determined to find out what’s happened to them and why.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath said: “This is a truly shocking incident and I’m sure that the community and everyone in Merseyside will be utterly appalled at what has happened.

“It’s difficult to comprehend how someone could deliberately start a fire while two elderly people are inside the home.

“It’s absolutely sickening, and we are determined to find the person or people responsible.

“An investigation is ongoing as we look to establish exactly why this has happened and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you live in this community and saw or heard something suspicious at any point during this evening, please let us know as a matter of urgency.

“Also, if you have CCTV or a smart doorbell, take the time to review any footage you have to see if you captured anything that could prove to be significant.

“Even if it appears to be a small detail, it could end up being vital to our inquiries.

“I would also ask that any drivers who have dashcam footage and were in the area of South John Street and Parr Street between midnight and 1am to contact us if you have captured anything significant.”

Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police by calling 101, quoting incident reference 25000580909, or through social media via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook at Merseyside Police Contact Centre.

Information can be given through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.