Child dies after school coach carrying more than 60 people crashes on day trip

A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff from a day trip crashed in Somerset.

Emergency services declared a major incident.

The coach was travelling back to nearby Minehead Middle School with about 60 to 70 passengers on board.

A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a slope.

Two children were taken to hospital by air ambulance, with a number of other people taken to hospital with serious injures, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington of Avon and Somerset Police said.

Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Mr Edgington said: “We can confirm tonight that one child has sadly died.

“A formal identification process will need to be carried out, but our thoughts and sympathies are with their family, who we are in contact with.

“A specially-trained officer will be providing them with support.

“Many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.

“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening.”

Emergency services near the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

The crash happened on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday, police said.

Minehead Middle School caters for pupils aged between nine and 14, and is five days away from the end of term.

Beacon Education Multi-Academy Trust, which runs the school, said: “We are working closely with the emergency services and relevant authorities following an incident this afternoon, to support our pupils, families, and staff at this very difficult time.

“We will update our school community further as soon as more information becomes available, and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we manage this evolving situation with care and sensitivity.”

The A396 remains closed and police asked people to avoid the area.

A resident who lives near the crash scene described the incident as “horrendous”.

The resident, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency: “The coach has gone down the slope. It’s pretty steep around here and it’s a big coach.

“There are no barriers along there or anything. We’re used to it, you don’t even notice it.

“I can’t believe it happened quite honestly, it’s the biggest thing I have known to go over the slope.

“It’s horrendous, and I’m just so sorry for all those kids on that coach.”