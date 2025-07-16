Swinney ‘supports’ NHS Fife after trans medic row nurse cleared of misconduct

Scotland’s First Minister has insisted he has confidence in the health board at the centre of an employment tribunal brought after a transgender doctor was allowed to use a female changing room at a hospital.

Nurse Sandie Peggie complained about Dr Beth Upton being granted access to female changing facilities, and has taken Dr Upton and bosses at NHS Fife to an employment tribunal.

As tribunal proceedings resumed on Wednesday, it emerged Ms Peggie has been cleared of gross misconduct allegations following a separate disciplinary hearing by the health board.

Scottish Conservative equalities spokeswoman Tess White said: “This decision confirms what we’ve known all along – Sandie Peggie did nothing wrong.

“NHS Fife’s credibility lies in tatters and senior bosses owe Sandie an immediate and unreserved apology.”

First Minister John Swinney however insisted: “NHS Fife has my confidence and support.

“They’ve got important work to do to deliver for the healthcare needs people of Fife, and that’s what I expect them to.”

He said the disciplinary process had “examined issues about the alleged conduct of Sandie Peggie” and had now “reached its conclusion”.

Nurse Sandie Peggie has been cleared of misconduct allegations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister added: “It is important that these processes are fair to all parties and that is what has been taken forward here and it has reached its conclusion.

“There is obviously an employment tribunal that has been brought by Sandie Peggie that is currently under way.

“It’s not appropriate for me to comment on the live proceedings that are under way in that process.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “It’s frankly astonishing that John Swinney is still backing this discredited health board to the hilt.

“They’ve dragged a dedicated nurse through a traumatic disciplinary hearing and tried to cover up the hundreds of thousands they have already squandered on this tribunal.

“SNP ministers have ignored countless warnings that NHS Fife was failing to comply with their legal obligations.

“It raises a serious question, what exactly would this health board have to do to lose the First Minister’s confidence?

“Instead of defending the indefensible, John Swinney should finally stand on the side of women and girls and ensure that NHS Fife and other public bodies are following the law by always providing single-sex spaces.”