Starmer suspends rebellious MPs

Sir Keir Starmer has carried out a purge of troublesome backbenchers as he suspended a number of MPs.

Neil Duncan-Jordan and Brian Leishman have confirmed their suspensions from the parliamentary party, while The Times has reported that Chris Hinchliff has also lost the whip.

All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election.

Neil Duncan-Jordan was among those suspended (Neil Duncan-Jordan/House of Commons/Laurie Noble/PA)

Mr Duncan-Jordan has said he remains “as committed as ever” to Labour values, but accepted that voting against the welfare plans “could come at a cost”.

In a statement, the MP for Poole said: “Since being elected, I have consistently spoken up for my constituents on a range of issues, including most recently on cuts to disability benefits.

“I understood this could come at a cost, but I couldn’t support making disabled people poorer.

“Although I’ve been suspended from the Parliamentary Labour Party today, I’ve been part of the Labour and trade union movement for 40 years and remain as committed as ever to its values.”

Labour MP Brian Leishman (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Meanwhile, while Mr Leishman said he is a “proud Labour member” and remains “committed to the party”

The office of the MP for Alloa and Grangemouth confirmed he had had the whip “temporarily suspended”.

“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving,” Mr Leishman said in a statement.

“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.

“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.”