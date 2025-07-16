Queen Camilla pictured in new photo released to mark 78th birthday

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday.

Camilla was pictured smiling in the sunshine and leaning on a metal gate in front of a meadow at her Wiltshire home Raymill.

The image shows the Queen looking relaxed and wearing a turquoise dress in a Liberty fabric printed with a rainforest of toucans, lemurs and monkeys.

Queen Camilla posing for a portrait to mark her birthday in the garden of her home Ray Mill House in the village of Lacock (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)

Last year, Camilla was on duty on her birthday attending the State Opening of Parliament at the King’s side.

This year, she is said to be spending the day privately.

The King, who is still being treated for cancer, is known to have been buoyed by his wife’s support since his diagnosis last year.

The pair celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary at the start of April and have had a busy run of engagements, including hosting a state visit by the French president last week, ahead of their upcoming annual summer break to Scotland.

The King and Queen receive France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron during the state visit at Windsor last week (Chris Jackson/PA)

In the birthday portrait taken by photographer Chris Jackson earlier this month, Camilla can be seen wearing gold drop earrings, a delicate gold bracelet, a gold ring composed of circular plaques on her pinky finger, her wedding band and her five carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring as she places her hands together while resting on the gate.

On Wednesday, the Queen was gifted a roll of clingfilm for her birthday in a special holder when she visited a nuclear-powered submarine in Plymouth.

The wrapping was used to fix a defect in the main engines of HMS Astute.

Flowers and a cling film roll holder that was presented to Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship’s Company and their families (Aaron Chown/PA)

“There’s nothing more useful, brilliant, how wonderful,” the Queen remarked about the present which had a small plaque with the words “Clingflim keeping nuclear submarines at sea”.

Camilla is also to be made a Vice Admiral – a honorary role – in recognition of her support of the Royal Navy, it was announced the same day.