Keir Starmer suspends three rebel MPs – report
The Labour leader has suspended Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Chris Hinchcliff, according to the Times.
By contributor Caitlin Doherty, Deputy Political Editor
All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election.