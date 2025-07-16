Shropshire Star
Keir Starmer suspends three rebel MPs – report

By contributor Caitlin Doherty, Deputy Political Editor
Published
Sir Keir Starmer (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer is reported to have suspended a number of rebellious MPs.

The Labour leader has suspended Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Chris Hinchcliff, according to the Times.

All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election.

