Honorary degree for Lindsey Burrow, who supported late husband Rob through MND

Campaigner Lindsey Burrow, who supported her late husband Rob Burrow through his battle with motor neurone disease (MND), has received an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University.

The honour has been made in tribute to her public and voluntary service as she continues to fundraise and spread awareness of the disease which killed the rugby league star.

Throughout Rob Burrow’s battle against MND, the couple raised funds, conducted media interviews and filmed a BBC documentary about their lives.

This was while Lindsey Burrow continued to work as an NHS physiotherapist and brought up their three young children.

Just two weeks after the former Leeds Rhinos star’s death in June 2024, she climbed the highest of Yorkshire’s Three Peaks for charity.

With Rob’s best friend, former teammate and fellow Leeds Beckett alumnus Kevin Sinfield, she has raised more than £20 million for charity.

She said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this honorary doctorate in health.

“This recognition means so much, not just to me, but to everyone affected by MND.

“Raising awareness and funds for the MND community is something I’m incredibly passionate about, and I feel privileged to be able to use my voice to continue Rob’s legacy.

“As an NHS physiotherapist, I’ve seen first-hand the power of compassion and care – and I’ll continue to champion both in everything I do.”

Rob Burrow with wife Lindsey Burrow ahead of Mr Burrow receiving the Freedom of the City of Leeds at Leeds Civic Hall in recognition of his campaigning and fundraising work for all those affected by motor neurone disease in 2023 (Danny Lawson/PA)

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University vice chancellor, said: “Lindsey’s story is one of love, bravery and selflessness.

“It is a great pleasure to congratulate Lindsey on behalf of all students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University.

“It is vital that we recognise the person behind Rob Burrow’s legacy and the woman who not only was instrumental in raising awareness and money but also supporting her children at an extremely difficult time and continuing to support her patients in her role as an NHS physiotherapist.

“Lindsey is the perfect example of a resilient role model, and she will be an amazing advocate for our university.”