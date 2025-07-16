Harry Potter actress Emma Watson banned from driving for six months
She was caught speeding in Oxford on July 31 last year when she already had nine points on her licence.
By contributor Ted Hennessey, PA
Published
Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.
Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the film franchise, drove 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford on the evening of July 31 last year.
The 35-year-old, now a student, was made to pay a total of £1,044 at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Watson already had nine points on her licence before the speeding incident occurred, the court heard.
She did not attend the five-minute hearing.