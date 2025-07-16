Co-op announces partnership with social impact business

The Co-op has announced a partnership with a social impact business in the wake of the recent cyber attack it suffered.

The link-up with The Hacking Games is aimed at preventing cybercrime by identifying young cyber talent and channelling their skills into positive, ethical careers.

The Co-op said cyber threats were evolving at an “alarming” rate, highlighting the need for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

The retail giant said it wants to help prevent cybercrime before it starts by supporting young people to put their skills to good use.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, group chief executive of the Co-op, said: “We know first-hand what it feels like to be targeted by cybercrime. The disruption it causes, the pressure it puts on colleagues, and the impact it has on the people and communities we serve.

“We can’t just stand back and hope it doesn’t happen again – to us or to others. Our members expect us to find a co-operative means of tackling the cause, not just the symptom. Our partnership with The Hacking Games lets us reach talented young people early, guide their skills toward protection rather than harm, and open real paths into ethical work. When we expand opportunity we reduce risk, while having a positive impact on society.”

Fergus Hay, co-founder of The Hacking Games, said: “There is an incredible amount of cyber talent out there – but many young people don’t see a path into the industry, or simply don’t realise their skills can be used for good.

“This partnership with Co-op will help unlock that potential. It’s about giving people the opportunity to do something positive, showing that their talents are valued and creating a generation of ethical hackers to make the world safer.”

Security minister Dan Jarvis said: “Cybercrime destroys lives. The criminals carrying out these acts put the public and the economy at risk, and that’s why we’re continuing to take the decisive action necessary to keep UK jobs and businesses safe.”