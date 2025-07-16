Asda fined £640,000 for selling out-of-date food

Asda has been fined £640,000 for selling out-of-date food at two of its stores in Wales.

Trading Standards officers found 115 items, including some that were more than two weeks out of date, at Asda’s Leckwith and Pentwyn stores in Cardiff.

Asda faced four charges relating to the sale of out-of-date food items after food safety officers visited the stores on four occasions in 2024.

A visit to the Leckwith store on January 17 of that year found 36 out of date items, including five tubs of spicy mayo dip seven days out of date.

A visit to the Pentwyn store in the Cardiff Gate retail park on March 25 found 25 outdated items, while another visit to the store a month later found 48 items, including some that were 12 days out of date.

A second visit to the Leckwith store on May 8 found a further six out of date items.

Asda was given a fine of £640,000 and ordered to pay £15,115 in costs and a £2,000 surcharge.

Asda said the prosecution related to food safety breaches that took place last year, when a different date code checking process was in use.

An updated process that had been in place since November 24 involved daily manual checks on all short-life products and twice-weekly checks on every long-life product.

An Asda spokesman said: “We regret that out-of-date food was found on sale at two of our Cardiff stores last year and accept that our usual high standards were not upheld.

“Since then, we have introduced a new date code checking process across all our stores, whereby every short-life product is checked daily so that customers can always buy the freshest products.”