Amess family ‘deeply hurt’ after Home Secretary letter following Prevent review

A “dismissive” letter from the Home Secretary to the family of murdered MP Sir David Amess following a review into Prevent’s contact with his killer is designed to “protect the Government following its failings” and not support them, their spokesman has said.

Radd Seiger said Sir David’s family were “deeply hurt and angered by the utterly dismissive tone” of Yvette Cooper’s letter and that her “piecemeal approach… will never deliver the whole truth, accountability and justice.”

He also said the family were given “next to no notice” of the timing or advance sight of the report, adding media leaks were a further insult to the family.

The Amess family have said they will respond in full to the report once they have consulted their legal team.

In her written statement laid before Parliament, Ms Cooper said: “My department remains steadfast in its commitment to keeping the public safe and safeguarding people at risk of radicalisation.

“The victims, their families and those who survived the Southport attack but continue to live with the physical and emotional pain, and Sir David Amess’s family remain in our hearts and prayers.”

In his review, Independent Prevent Commissioner David Anderson KC said “intensive” efforts have been made to improve Prevent processes, but the “jury is out” on some of the changes

In the Home Secretary’s letter, seen by the PA news agency, Ms Cooper said she realises the “seriousness” of the failings in Sir David’s case and that she hoped the family found Lord Anderson’s report to be “thorough and considered”.

Sir David’s terrorist killer Ali Harbi Ali was referred to Prevent seven years before the so-called Islamic State fanatic stabbed the veteran MP at his constituency surgery in Essex in October 2021.

He was sentenced to a whole-life order the following year.

In her letter, Ms Cooper said Lord Anderson had “conducted an incisive analysis of the perpetrator’s case management, the findings of the Prevent Learning Review and the impact of changes made since then”.

She added: “I realise the seriousness of these failings and it reflects the deep concerns you have long held about what went wrong.

“Lord Anderson acknowledges improvements made to Prevent since then but also identifies further important opportunities for change in the wider Prevent system.”

Her letter added: “My determination to make whatever changes are considered necessary is unflinching and a further formal Government response to Lord Anderson’s report will follow in the autumn.

“However, I want to be clear that it is without question that where recommendations can be implemented immediately, I will ensure that these are delivered.”

Mr Seiger told PA the letter had left the family “retraumatised, blindsided and feeling marginalised”.

He said: “This is an absolutely appalling letter from the Home Secretary who frankly should know better than to insult the family in this way.

“They are deeply hurt and angered, by the utterly dismissive tone as well as the timing of the Home Secretary’s letter accompanying the publication of Lord Anderson KC’s report.

“It is difficult to see it as anything other than a calculated exercise in damage limitation, designed not to support the family in their search for answers but to protect the Government following its failings.

“Yet again, we see victims being kicked when they are down.

“This supposed act of courtesy has left the family retraumatised, blindsided, and feeling marginalised in a process that should have had their voices and wellbeing at its heart from the outset.

“The Prime Minister and Home Secretary must understand that a piecemeal approach, which is what they are taking, however well-dressed in public relations, will never deliver the whole truth, accountability and justice for Sir David.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.