Tim Davie says MasterChef ‘absolutely’ has a future with the BBC beyond 2028

BBC director-general Tim Davie believes MasterChef has a future with the broadcaster beyond 2028, when its current deal runs out, following the independent report into allegations of misconduct against Gregg Wallace.

The 58-year-old was speaking as the BBC unveiled its annual report, the day after the independent report into Wallace found a total of 45 out of the 83 allegations of misconduct made during his time on the show were substantiated – including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”.

Asked about the show’s future, Davie said: “I absolutely think it does (have a future), I think a great programme that’s loved by audiences is much bigger than individuals.

“It absolutely can survive and prosper, but we’ve got to make sure we’re in the right place in terms of the culture of the show.”

Davie was also asked about whether Wallace’s co-presenter John Torode would remain in his role on the show, after the presenter confirmed on Instagram he had a standalone allegation of racist language upheld in the same report.

The director-general said: “I think people appreciate I cannot now talk about individuals as we go through the process, and Banijay lead the process to take appropriate action on what they found through those upheld complaints.

“What I would say is there has to be follow-up, so the BBC, in some ways, we’re quite simple on this, if someone is found to not live up to the values, we expect the independent company, Banijay in this case, to take action and report back to us on what they have done.

“These aren’t BBC employees, but we absolutely expect action to be taken, that’s the first thing I’d say.

“I can’t comment, and I hope we appreciate this on individual conversations, that way it would not be appropriate or fair on anyone in terms of the series.”

Torode said in his social media post that he had “no recollection of the incident”, and was “shocked and saddened” by the allegation.

Downing Street said it “utterly condemns” any instance of racist language after the allegation was upheld.

“When it comes to racism (it) clearly has no place at the BBC or anywhere in society, and we utterly condemn any instances of racist language or abuse in the strongest possible terms,” Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said.

“And it’s obviously up to the BBC, who are operationally independent from Government, to take forward any necessary next steps.”

In November 2024, the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced Wallace would step away from his role on the BBC cooking show while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”.

Tim Davie was speaking at the release of the BBC’s annual report (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It come after the BBC boss said he and the corporation’s leadership team would not “tolerate behaviour that is not in line with our values” following the independent report.

He said: “The industry needs to change, and we want to lead in the front, myself and the BBC leadership team will not tolerate people who are behaving inappropriately.

“There is no place in, or on the BBC, for those who are not prepared to live by our values, whoever they are.

“This is a time of transition for the industry, a reset, and the changes we are driving are overdue.”

During the release of the annual report, BBC chairman Samir Shah revealed that several members of staff had been dismissed as a result of an independent review of workplace culture commissioned by the BBC.

He said: “This is the first time we’re going to say this publicly, several people have been dismissed as a result (of the review).”

Shah went on to say that he wanted “audiences to feel confident that we are addressing these challenges” in relation to workplace behaviour.

Davie later turned his attention to the Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary, after a review found it had breached the corporation’s editorial guidelines on accuracy – saying the broadcaster is taking “immediate steps” to prevent another Gaza “mistake” from happening again.

The programme was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged that the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

Davie said: “Gaza has been the most challenging editorial issue I have had to deal with but the importance of fair, balanced reporting, the need for high-quality homegrown programming in the face of massive pressure, I think has never been even greater.

“There was a breach of our editorial guidelines, there was no breach on impartiality and no evidence of any outside interest impact on the programme but there was a breach of accuracy, and that is not acceptable.

“So we are taking action to ensure proper accountability and we’re taking immediate steps to stop a failing like this being repeated.

“Despite this mistake I do want to credit thousands of people across the BBC for delivering such brave impartial journalism despite immense challenges and very significant personal pressure.

“Personally I remain utterly committed to delivering impartial coverage without fear or favour. It is needed now more than ever in this polarising world.”

A report published on Monday found it had breached BBC editorial guidelines on accuracy for not disclosing that the child narrator was the son of a Hamas official.

The report did not find any other breaches of editorial guidelines, including breaches of impartiality, and also found no evidence that “outside interests” had “inappropriately impacted on the programme”.

On Monday, Ofcom announced it would investigate the documentary under its broadcasting code, which states factual programmes “must not materially mislead the audience”.

Davie was asked if he would resign during the release event, but replied that he felt he was “in a place where I can work to improve dramatically the BBC and lead it in the right way”.

Shah said he and the board supported Davie “fully”, saying he has shown “shown strong, confident and decisive leadership in a very, very challenging environment”.