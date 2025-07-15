Three arrested under Terrorism Act after van incident at defence factory

Three women have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into the external fence of a defence factory.

The incident happened at the Leonardo premises in the Crewe Road North area of Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Pictures posted on social media by Shut Down Leonardo showed the front of the vehicle sticking through the fence, with a Palestinian flag draped over the rear of the vehicle.

The group claims the factory makes components for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets.

Police Scotland said three women, aged 31, 34 and 42, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The force said its Counter Terrorism Unit is leading the investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If anyone was on Crewe Road North or in the nearby supermarket carpark during the early hours of this morning and has any relevant dashcam footage or saw anything suspicious, please contact the Police on 101 quoting reference 0416 of 15 July.”

Leonardo UK has been asked for comment.