Teacher acquitted of child abuse claims allegations ‘motivated by compensation’

A teacher who was acquitted of abusing children claimed he believed many allegations were made due to people hoping for compensation, an inquiry has heard.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry is investigating abuse in residential settings including boarding schools, religious establishments and foster care.

The current phase of the inquiry is examining the provision of residential care in establishments for children and young people with long-term healthcare needs, additional support needs, and disabilities.

The man, who was referred to using the pseudonym Harry after he was acquitted at a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, said he was unaware of abuse occurring when he worked at Starley Hall School, a residential school in Fife, but believed now that it must have gone on.

Giving evidence, he said he recalled a school worker telling him he had been charged with abuse and did not know the outcome.

However he told the inquiry he believed police had “coached youngsters” to make allegations, after he was charged in 2022, but later cleared.

Harry said: “It seemed they were told ‘if you have been abused you can claim compensation’.”

Counsel for the inquiry Ruth Innes KC put to him allegations that he had shoved a child into a wall during a lesson, watched the boy showering and been inappropriately close to him, which the man denied, however he said he “could have” seen the child showering as he previously told how there were no cubicles and staff had to supervise the children.

He denied further allegations made by a female ex-pupil that he had dragged her by her hair, and put his hand around her throat and pushed her.

He claimed police had “coached youngsters to make allegations more serious so it could become a charge”.

Harry said: “It is nearly 30 years since the allegations came to light, it became clear during the court case that the youngsters had been coached so they could claim compensation.”

Inquiry chairwoman Lady Smith said: “Who do you think had coached them?”

Harry said: “The police I think – to make the allegations more of a charge, to make it more serious.”

The man was given the names of three men who worked at the school and had been accused of abuse in the criminal courts, and said regarding each individual that he did not see cause for concern, and did not maintain contact after leaving the school in 1998.

When allegations made against him by an ex-pupil were put to him, Harry said: “It didn’t happen.”

Ms Innes said: “You were charged with various offences in 2022, there was a High Court trial and the charges were withdrawn.”

Harry said: “I was acquitted.”

However, he told the inquiry he wished there had been more child protection measures at the school and that he could not recall an inspection.

In a statement, he added: “I must have had blinkers on because as far as I could see there was no abuse going on.”

Ms Innes said: “If there was abuse going on, would you expect it to come to light?”

Harry said: “No, obviously I didn’t.”

The inquiry continues.